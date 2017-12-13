Hot Downloads

Home > Tv > Tv News
Radha Bhatt and Ashima Bhalla in Vinyard Films’ next

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
13 Dec 2017 05:48 PM

Ashvini Yardi’s Vinyard Films is coming up a new show for Discovery JEET titled Mera Papa Hero Hiralal.

The show will depict a story of a father whose eight-year-old daughter suffers from a heart wrenching ailment.

According to media reports, Sarwar Ahuja will play the role of the father and famous child artist, Riva Arora will portray his daughter.

Now according to the latest information coming to our desks, Zindagi Ki Mehek actress, Radha Bhatt and Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni fame, Ashima Bhalla will make a comeback with this show.

Sources confirm that Radha will depict the role of an RJ who would help the father and daughter to raise finances for treating the illness by running campaigns.

Ashima will don the garb of a cop.

Radha shared, “After playing an out-and-out negative in Zindagi Ki Mehek, the viewers will get to see me in a whole new avatar. I will have a significant and independent role in the show.”

We could not reach out to Ashima for a comment.

The actors have begun shooting for the show. Discovery JEET is expected to launch in beginning of the next year (2018).





