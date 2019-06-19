RadhaKrishn: Radha to marry Ayan?

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show RadhaKrishn portrays the eternal and selfless love of Radha and Krishna. The show will enter one of its most crucial phases in the upcoming episodes.



While Radha and Krishn’s marriage rituals are on in full swing, Ugrapat asks Virshbhan for Radha’s hand in marriage for his son Ayan. Further, Ugrapat reminds him about the promise made by him during Chandraveli and Govardhan’s wedding.



Virshbhan decides to share everything with his wife Keertida. Radha overhears the conversation and becomes worried. She lets Krishna know about her father’s promise to Ugrapat. Krishna then sacrifices his love for Radha and decides to cancel the wedding so that Virshbhan doesn’t have to leave Barsana. Krishna then starts behaving rudely with Virshbhan so that he starts hating Krishna, calls off the wedding, and gets Radha married to Ayan.



Will Virshbhan cancel the wedding? Will Krishna be able to forget his love for Radha?