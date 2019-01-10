News

RadhaKrishn’s Sumedh Mudgalkar to dress up as a woman

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2019 03:23 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn (Swastik Productions) premiered with smashing TRPs, and audiences are totally in awe of the most magical love stories of all time. The makers and channel are not leaving any stone unturned to keep the audiences entertained and tell them the story of Radha and Krishna in the most beautiful set-up.

The loyal fans of the show are in for a big surprise from the makers.

In the upcoming episodes, Krishna (Sumedh Mudgalkar) will take the avatar of a beautiful damsel. A source close to the project said, ‘Krishna will dress up as a woman in order to gatecrash Radha’s wedding and stop the same. Radha will end up realizing that she was about to get married to a demon.’

Have a look at Sumed’s picture dressed as a woman.

Sumed is just acing this look. What are your views on the picture? Hit the comments section below.

Tags > Swastik Productions, Star Bharat, RadhaKrishn, Sumedh Mudgalkar, TRP, Krishna, Radha, Women, TellyChakkar, picture,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days