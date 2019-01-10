RadhaKrishn’s Sumedh Mudgalkar to dress up as a woman

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn (Swastik Productions) premiered with smashing TRPs, and audiences are totally in awe of the most magical love stories of all time. The makers and channel are not leaving any stone unturned to keep the audiences entertained and tell them the story of Radha and Krishna in the most beautiful set-up.

The loyal fans of the show are in for a big surprise from the makers.

In the upcoming episodes, Krishna (Sumedh Mudgalkar) will take the avatar of a beautiful damsel. A source close to the project said, ‘Krishna will dress up as a woman in order to gatecrash Radha’s wedding and stop the same. Radha will end up realizing that she was about to get married to a demon.’

Have a look at Sumed’s picture dressed as a woman.

