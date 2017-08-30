Good news for the ardent viewers of Colors Bangla’s Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya!

Produced by Rana Sarkar, the daily has something very special for its viewers in store.

TV audiences are aware of the fact that over the years, Janmashtami has been celebrated in almost all television shows. So, for a change, the makers of Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya have planned for a track revolving around Radhashtami celebration.

A reliable source close to TellyChakkar.com shared, "because Nimai is the Radha roop of Krishna, the birth anniversary of Radha will be celebrated with equal grandeur and pomp in the show."

Shedding more light on the track he said, "to make the track beautiful and justify the occasion, the team has taken care of minute details of Radhashtami. For instance, the kind of offerings that are made to Radha on that day, the kind of food she likes to eat, the songs she used to sing to please Krishna and her dance to entertain herself and her friends."

He also gave us an idea of what the story line would be. He revealed, "in the coming episodes, the viewers will get to watch the entire Nabadwip celebrating Radhashtami wherein Nimai (Ishaan Sadhukhan) would want to draw the eyes on Radha's (Ena Saha) idol . Everyone will assume, he won’t be able to do it since he is a child. Proving everyone wrong, he will complete the task successfully and soon he will see Radha herself appear in place of the idol.

On hearing the stories of love and romance of Radha and Krishna, Nimai will get interested in Radha. Thus, amidst the song and dance, only he will see Radha dancing. When he will go close to her, she will take him on a magical journey to Brindabon. Here Radha will help Nimai get decked up in all his glory (Shringaar). she will also dress him like Krishna. All the gopinis will sing and dance around them. all of them will sing praises for the two and the love they have. They will visit the riverside on a full moon night. After experiencing all this, finally, Nimai will come back to Nabadwip.

So, gear up to watch this mesmerizing journey of Nimai and Radha in Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya.

