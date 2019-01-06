Radhey and Krishna recreate ‘Mera Naam Tu’ from the movie Zero

MUMBAI : The romance is in the air in Star Plus' Krishna Chali London! While the on-screen duo Radhey (Gaurav Sareen) and Krishna (Megha Chakraborty) are navigating their life in London, they are making the most of their time together. The fans are in for a treat with the much loved couple recreating the romantic song 'Mera Naam Tu' from the movie Zero.

Megha revealed, “Being a fan of the Badshah of Bollywood, I jumped at the opportunity of a romantic sequence on his song – ‘Mera Naam Tu’. On the show, Radhey and Krishna are spending time exploring the city of London and they suddenly break into a dance on the crowded streets of the city. Me and Gaurav were left feeling ecstatic about the whole experience since it could not have been better than shooting it in London lit with beautiful Christmas lights and performing on King Khan’s latest number.”

Commenting on it, Gaurav revealed, “Radhey and Krishna are enjoying their London escapades and are having fun-filled adventures in the city. The romantic sequence between the duo was very exciting to shoot since they will be seen dancing and walking around some picturesque streets and locations in London to the latest chartbuster song. The sequence will tug at the hearts of the viewers."

Radhey and Krishna's crackling chemistry has kept the viewers hooked to Star Plus' Krishna Chali London. It sure will be interesting to watch them take romance a notch higher in the city of dreams - London.