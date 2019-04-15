Rafi Malik on BCL: I will surely win BCL this year

MUMBAI: Actor Rafi Malik is well known for Tere Sheher Mein, Desh Ki Beti Nandini, and Box Cricket League. He is a model turned actor. He came to Mumbai to try his luck in television. The dashing lad is all geared up to perform his best in the current season of Box Cricket League!



BCL is an Indian sports reality show in which television celebrities are seen competing with each other in an indoor cricket game format.



1. Since how many years you are playing BCL?



I have been playing BCL since the very start, even when it was not aired on any channel and when 5 teams played.



2. Which position will you play: all-rounder, bowler, or batsman?



I have always played as an all-rounder, but since it is very hard to bowl in this format, I have come up as one of the best pace swing bowlers.



3. Do you watch cricket matches as well?



Yes, I do watch cricket matches most of the time, especially when India is playing.



4. Which are your favourite test matches, one-day or T20 matches?



My favourite are T20 matches, as they are short in format and have lots of twists and turns in the game with big hitting and easy wicket falling. So I love it.



5. This year, the Cricket World Cup is also scheduled. What are the chances of India this time?



According to me, India is one of the strongest contenders to win the World Cup this year once again, as they have really good players.



6. How you are preparing for BCL?



This year’s BCL is totally different. Performing in this year’s BCL is a must for me, as last season, I was injured and played with the injury throughout the season. So this year, I am focusing more on my fitness. I am also focussing on my performance level. I hope to give my best this year.



7. BCL is a perfect combination of glamour and entertainment. What is your take on that.



It is definitely a perfect combination of glamour and entertainment, as there is full-on masti happening with cricket. For the audience, it’s fun to watch actors, fights, and cricket on one platform.



8. BCL is famous for controversies. What is your take on that?



I do agree that it is very controversial, as it has a lot of fights happening, for example, playing on the same field and brawls breaking out between players.



9. The youth loved BCL last year on MTV. Your comment?



Finally, the right show on the right channel for the right audience, thats is, youth: this is what worked. This is what our youth likes. Glamour and energetic challenges in BCL fill the exact need of any youth watching the show.



10. What are your expectations from BCL this year?



This year is a must win for me and my team, as I am going to be a part of Delhi Dragons for the second time and they have never lost, except last year. We have to win. So, as my team wants to win back the cup and I want to lift the cup for the very first time, I will give it my all and win BCL this year.



Good luck, Rafi!