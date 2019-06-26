News

What? Naina to accept Raghav as her HUSBAND in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jun 2019 07:34 PM

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will witness a new entry on the show: Naina’s so-called husband!

In the upcoming episode, a person named Raghav will make a stunning entry and reveal himself to be Naina’s husband.

And in a shocking twist, Naina too accepts him as her husband in front of the society members.

Ragahav comes into their house, and Naina and Rakesh are ready a ladle and vase to beat him up.

Raghav then goes down on his knees and apologizes to Naina.

It will be interesting to see who he is and what he wants from Naina and Sameer.

