Actor Ayushmann Khurrana feels actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, who hosts popular dance reality show "Dance Plus Season 3", is very spontaneous at his work and has changed the norms of traditional anchoring.

Ayushmann along with actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will be seen promoting the forthcoming film "Bareilly Ki Barfi" in the show.

"‘Dance +' has revolutionised the dance norms in the country. I am amazed to see the kind of talent makers have managed to get on board from different corners of our nation and who better than Super Judge Remo D'Souza nurturing them," Ayushmann said in a statement.

"But the best apart of the show for me is Raghav. I love his comic timing and spontaneity. The way he manages to lighten up the mood and brings everything in lighter space.

"He has truly changed the norms of traditional anchoring. Being a host, he acts really well and is always up for an impromptu dance jig leaving everyone spell bound," he added.

"Dance Plus Season 3" is aired on Star Plus.

