Raghav Juyal, Punit J Pathak, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's video will have you in splits!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Jul 2019 07:22 PM

MUMBAI: Raghav Juyal, Punit J Pathak, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are currently seen in Colors' Khatra Khatra Khatra, and the three seem to be bonding very well on the sets. Well, the show is all about fun and comedy, and that’s what the boys are indulging in off-screen too.

Recently, Harsh's better half Bharti shared a video where you can see the three boys having a lot of fun as they do a TikTok video on a trending song.

Well, don't miss Raghav Juyal's expressions in the video, which are hilarious.

Check the post here.

