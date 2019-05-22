News

Raghav Juyal’s epic reply to fan will leave you SPEECHLESS

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2019 07:30 PM

MUMBAIDancer, anchor, and actor Raghav Juyal is one happy-go-lucky person who spreads a smile with his humour and grounded nature.

Raghav become world famous with his slow-motion walk, and people gave him the stage name of Crockroaxz. He ruled the hearts of millions with his unique anchoring on Star Plus’ Dance Plus.

There is no doubt that Raghav is blessed with an enormous fan following. He often indulges in funny banter with his fans.

Recently, a fan asked Raghav to buy him an expensive phone to let him play the game PUBG.

Well, Raghav gave an epic reply that has left everyone ROFL.

Take a look!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Abey Kya hai ye Kahan se ate hain ye log

A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal) on

