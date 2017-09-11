Blue Whale Challenge has created quite a stir in the country. With teenagers falling prey to this vicious game, it is high time that we condemn the evil game app.

Dancing sensation Raghav Juyal, who is currently hosting Star Plus' Dance Plus 3, spoke exclusively to TellyChakkar.com about the controversial virtual game. He said, “To all the youngsters I just want to say don’t let your brain overpower you. No game / app is bigger than your life and you.”

Juyal, who is quite famous with youngsters wants the story of his life to be an inspiration for the youth from his journey.

Take a look on what Raghav had to say.

We hope youngsters listen to their favorite dancing boy and stop being victims to such virtual and hazardous games.

