Raghav’s emotional test in Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

Star Plus’ romantic drama Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Balaji Telefilms) has been presenting quite a lot of drama in the recent episodes.

As viewers witnessed Naina (Drashti Dhami) being chased by some goons sent by Harjeet (Sudha Chandran), it would be now time to see an action packed climax to it.

With Harjeet wanting to kill Naina and her unborn child, the goons will attack Naina. Wanting to let Harjeet hear Naina’s scream they would wait for a while before killing her, and Naina, being the smart one would escape that very moment.

Sadly, the goons will find her once again but before they could strike her, Raghav (Arjun Bijlani) will reach the spot.

Shared a source, “Raghav will be left facing his life’s biggest emotional test as he will not know how to deal with the situation. On one side he will want to save Naina, his love, on the other his broken heart, knowing that she is carrying someone else’s child, will stop him.”

But our TV heroes have a heat of gold, isn’t it?

Packing a punch, Raghav will be seen thrashing the goons down and rescuing Naina. Awwww!

With this Raghav will also realise his love for Naina and decide to support her.

The actors were busy in a shoot and thus could not be reached.

Stay hooked to know what lies ahead in the track.