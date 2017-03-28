Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Priya Bhatija

What is Priya Bhatija watching on the small screen?

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the best mother currently?

Smita Bansal , Savita Prabhune , Shilpa Tulaskar
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will Priyanka and Rajbeer get married in Perfect Bride?

Priyanka and Rajbeer
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Raghav’s emotional test in Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2017 05:19 PM

Star Plus’ romantic drama Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Balaji Telefilms) has been presenting quite a lot of drama in the recent episodes.

As viewers witnessed Naina (Drashti Dhami) being chased by some goons sent by Harjeet (Sudha Chandran), it would be now time to see an action packed climax to it.

With Harjeet wanting to kill Naina and her unborn child, the goons will attack Naina. Wanting to let Harjeet hear Naina’s scream they would wait for a while before killing her, and Naina, being the smart one would escape that very moment.

Sadly, the goons will find her once again but before they could strike her, Raghav (Arjun Bijlani) will reach the spot.

Shared a source, “Raghav will be left facing his life’s biggest emotional test as he will not know how to deal with the situation. On one side he will want to save Naina, his love, on the other his broken heart, knowing that she is carrying someone else’s child, will stop him.”

But our TV heroes have a heat of gold, isn’t it?

Packing a punch, Raghav will be seen thrashing the goons down and rescuing Naina. Awwww!

With this Raghav will also realise his love for Naina and decide to support her.

The actors were busy in a shoot and thus could not be reached.

Stay hooked to know what lies ahead in the track.

Tags > Star Plus, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, TV show, Arjun Bijlani, Balaji Telefilms, Drashti Dhami, Sudha Chandran,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top