Raghav to trouble Naira on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Director’s Kut Productions’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that airs on Star Plus, gears up for some major twists in its upcoming episodes.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about actor Nikhil Sharma entering the show as Raghav, who will further create a lot of misunderstandings between Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi).

We hear, after a high voltage drama, about Aryan’s (Gaurav Wadhwa) revelation, Kartik and Naira will decide to bring some happiness back in house by celebrating Manish (Sachin Tyagi) and Suvarna’s (Parul Chauhan) wedding anniversary.

Post some happy moments, misunderstandings will start growing between Kartik and Naira.

Our source informs us, Naira will receive calls from Raghav, she will answer the calls and tell the caller repeatedly to not call her again. Kartik will also overhear Naira’s conversation with her friend about Raghav. Further, Naira will also meet Raghav which will be noticed by Kartik. Kartik will doubt Naira thinking that she is hiding some truth from him.

Will Naira be able to tell Kartik about Raghav before things go out of their hands?

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.