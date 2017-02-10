Raghav to turn ‘negative’ in Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil

The ‘surrogacy’ track in Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Balaji Telefilms) will open up new misunderstandings between Raghav (Arjun Bijlani) and Naina (Drashti Dhami).

While Raghav’s heart will crave to try one last time to make his marriage happen with Naina, there will be major confusion between the couple!!

As reported earlier, Naina will give her consent for surrogacy, and will even get pregnant with Vihaan Khurana (Vineet Raina) and Ahana’s (Adaa Khan) child. However, she will hide it completely from Raghav.

In one particular confrontation between Raghav and Naina, Raghav will admit that he has always been in love with Sanjana (Additi Gupta). When Naina will hear this, she will immediately confide in Raghav that she is also pregnant.

This truth will shake Raghav from within. And we hear that the persona of Raghav will go through a complete change.

As per sources, “Raghav will turn into a complete Casanova, a ruthless guy who would even have negative shades to his character.”

How will Raghav-Naina relationship move on from here?

We buzzed the actors, but they remained busy.

Watch this space for more updates.