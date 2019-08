MUMBAI: Colors' daily soap opera Bepanah Pyaar will finally see love blooming between Raghbir and Pragati.



In the upcoming episodes, Raghbir and Pragati will spend some romantic moments of love.



Raghbir gets injured during the party, and Pragati cares for him.



Raghbir starts imagining her to be Bani.



Raghbir finds Bani in Pragati, and the duos comes close. Pragati is in fact Bani and has returned to take revenge from her culprit.



It will be interesting to watch what happens next.