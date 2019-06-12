Raghbir and Pragati to fall in love on this high note in Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: In the launched show Bepanah Pyaar, Raghbir and Pragati’s love story is slowly and steadily shaping up.

So far, we have seen that Pragati has been fooled by everyone and is actually getting married to Sanket’s evil uncle.

Raghbir again plays with Sukanya to avoid the marriage ceremony.

Pragati finally comes to know the truth and escapes the marriage.

However, Raghbir is not ready to forget Bani.

Raghbir eventually falls in love with Pragati, who reminds him of Bani.

He will shield her from Sanket.

It will be interesting to watch how this rescue mission makes the duo fall in love with each other.