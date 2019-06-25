Raghbir decides to commit suicide in Bepanah Pyaar, Rocky-Happy come face to face in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and spoiler updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Bepanah Pyaar: Raghbir decides to commit suicide

In the upcoming episode, a frustrated Raghbir will run to the terrace of the house and will decide to jump off. Amidst the pouring rain, Raghbir will decide to end his life.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Rocky and Happy come face to face

Unfortunately, Rocky will be unconscious when Happy will see him. Happy will panic but will take help and get Rocky to the hospital.

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi to fight with goons

Abhi and Pragya will be in the same place and the former will be fighting it out with the goons. At the same time, Pragya will be hit on her head, post which, she will fall unconscious.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna and Bajaj’s first big encounter

In the upcoming episode, Prerna will come to meet Bajaj to save Anurag’s business. Bajaj will bump into Prerna to tell her about the deal he struck with Komolika. Bajaj will place the marriage proposal to Prerna to save Anurag and Veena.