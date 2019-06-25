News

Raghbir decides to commit suicide in Bepanah Pyaar, Rocky-Happy come face to face in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and spoiler updates

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jun 2019 03:35 PM

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Bepanah Pyaar: Raghbir decides to commit suicide

In the upcoming episode, a frustrated Raghbir will run to the terrace of the house and will decide to jump off. Amidst the pouring rain, Raghbir will decide to end his life.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Rocky and Happy come face to face

Unfortunately, Rocky will be unconscious when Happy will see him. Happy will panic but will take help and get Rocky to the hospital.

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi to fight with goons

Abhi and Pragya will be in the same place and the former will be fighting it out with the goons. At the same time, Pragya will be hit on her head, post which, she will fall unconscious.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna and Bajaj’s first big encounter

In the upcoming episode, Prerna will come to meet Bajaj to save Anurag’s business. Bajaj will bump into Prerna to tell her about the deal he struck with Komolika. Bajaj will place the marriage proposal to Prerna to save Anurag and Veena.

Tags > Bepanah Pyaar, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Spoiler Updates, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aanchal Gupta spearheads social "Dance With...

Aanchal Gupta spearheads social "Dance With Joy".
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode

past seven days