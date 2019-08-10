Raghbir to start a new life with Pragati in Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: Loyal viewers of Colors' popular daily soap Bepanah Pyaar will soon witness love blooming between Raghbir and Pragati.



The duo has started spending quality time together.



Meanwhile, the family is also bringing them close.



Raghbir has realized his feelings for Pragati and now decides to move on in his life.



However, he is not aware that Bani has disguised herself as Pragati to catch her murderer and take revenge.



Sooner or later, Raghbir will learn the truth.



However, before this major revelation, Raghbir decides to start a new life with Pragati and forget his bitter past.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.