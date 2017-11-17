COLORS’ Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung’s first episode was much loved by the viewers, with Mahhi Vij and Rashami Desai coming face to face in the kitchen battle.

The second episode is sure to add more sugar and spice to the show, when television industry’s gorgeous ladies - Karishma Tanna and Ragini Khanna - enter the ultimate cooking challenge with their lovely mothers.

Although both the ladies are quite independent but their love and dependence on their mothers will be revealed in the upcoming Sunday episode.

Their mothers will share some secrets about the actresses, giving viewers a peep into the real lives of the personalities they admire.

On speaking to Ragini Khanna about her equation with her mother and about the show, she said, “I am definitely mom’s little girl and completely dependent on her emotionally. This show has given me an opportunity to showcase to the world the special bond that I share with my mother. I think it’s too much fun to take up a cooking challenge with my mother as my team mate. Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung is a show with a unique concept. I am sure the viewers will enjoy it.”

Even Karishma revealed her mother is her biggest strength and she loves home- made food.

Each episode will show two celebrities in a cooking face-off, with their mothers supporting them. Whoever passes Chef Brar’s Blind Taste test, is declared the winner.

Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung is a weekend treat for the fans. It is a cooking challenge, spiced up with a pinch of competition and a dash of family dynamics, served on a platter by host Rithvik Dhanjani and Chef Ranveer Brar as the judge.