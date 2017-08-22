The ongoing episode of Four Lions’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz that airs on Star Plus has been unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Good always wins over the evil and that’s what the viewers will get to witness in the upcoming episodes of the series.

We learn that Ragini’s (Additi Gupta) evil plans will finally get squashed after Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) comes to know about it.

In the recent episodes, Shivaay gets a doubt on Ragini after knowing that she is planning for her honeymoon.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Shivaay will finally learn about all about Ragini's ulterior motives and expose her. Ragini will further leave the Oberoi Mansion.”

We tried reaching out to Additi but she remained unavailable for comments.

Will Ragini put a full stop to her motives to enter Shivaay’s life? Only time will tell.

Keep reading this space for more updates.