Colors’ Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung’s first episode with Mahhi Vij and Rashami Desai coming face to face in the kitchen battle was loved by the viewers.

And now, the second episode is sure to add more sugar and spice to the show, when the television industry’s gorgeous ladies - Karishma Tanna and Ragini Khanna will enter the ultimate cooking challenge with their lovely mothers.

Although both the ladies are quite independent, their love and dependence on their mothers will be revealed in the upcoming episode on 19 November.

Their mothers will share some secrets about the actresses, giving viewers a peep into the real lives of the personalities they admire.

On speaking to Ragini Khanna about her equation with her mother and about the show, she said, “I am definitely my mom’s little girl and I am completely dependent on her emotionally. This show has given me an opportunity to showcase to the world the special bond that I share with my mother. I think it’s too much fun to take up a cooking challenge with my mother as my team-mate. Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung is a show with a unique concept. I am sure the viewers will enjoy it.”

Even Karishma revealed that her mother is her biggest strength and that she loves home-made food.

Each episode will showcase two celebrities in a cooking face-off, with their mothers supporting them. Whoever passes Chef Brar’s Blind Taste test, will be declared the winner.

Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung is a weekend treat for the fans. It is a cooking challenge, spiced with a pinch of competition and a dash of family dynamics, served on a platter by host Rithvik Dhanjani and Chef Ranveer Brar as the judge.