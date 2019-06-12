Rahul Bagga roped in for Ullu App’s upcoming web-series titled Bambai Char By Char

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.

We recently reported about actress Khatija Iqbal being roped in for Ullu App’s Being Virgin

Now, the latest update is that Ullu App will soon release another web-series titled Bambai Char By Char, which would deal with how people face problems related to intimacy owing to the space crunch in Mumbai.

Actor Rahul Bagga of Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Mastram fame will be seen in the project and will have an interesting role to play.



We contacted Rahul, who confirmed the news and said, 'Yes, I will be a part of the project.'



Ellabrating more on his role in Bambai Char By Char, he said, 'Mumbai puts you under some kind of spell when you enter here for the first time. I am playing Jugnu, who is like every other outsider. He comes here with dreams in his eyes and wants to settle and own a house here.



Bambai Char By Char was shot in real locations. Sharing more about the shooting experience of intimate scenes, Rahul said, 'We have shot the series in chawls. Filming an intimate scene is something quite personal. I won't say I had fun. It was an uneasy feeling for me as an actor to get into that space, because I am someone who does not believe in showcasing the personal side of my life. As an actor, I have to do it.'

Rahul will be seen romancing newbie Anuradha Mukherjee.



We couldn’t connect with Anuradha for a comment.



