Rahul is excited to reunite with Ali Merchant

Rahul Raj Singh who was late Pratyusha Bannerjee's boyfriend is all set to get back his zing and is pretty enthused about the same.



Rahul Raj Singh will team up with his former Amber Dhara co-star Ali Merchant for a musical carnival in Ranchi. Ali on the other hand was part of iconic TV serials like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai.



"I am excited to host the New Year's eve party 'Wonderland Musical Carnival' in my hometown. This is really special for me. I'm also excited as I will reunite with Ali. He is a DJ now," Rahul said in a statement.



The carnival will be held on December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018.

