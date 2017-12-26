Hot Downloads

Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do you think will get EVICTED this week?

Bigg Boss 11: Who do you think will get EVICTED this week?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is the 'REAL' mastermind in Bigg Boss 11?

Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Rahul is excited to reunite with Ali Merchant

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2017 07:08 PM

Rahul Raj Singh who was late Pratyusha Bannerjee's boyfriend is all set to get back his zing and is pretty enthused about the same.

Rahul Raj Singh will team up with his former Amber Dhara co-star Ali Merchant for a musical carnival in Ranchi. Ali on the other hand was part of iconic TV serials like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai.

"I am excited to host the New Year's eve party 'Wonderland Musical Carnival' in my hometown. This is really special for me. I'm also excited as I will reunite with Ali. He is a DJ now," Rahul said in a statement.

The carnival will be held on December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018.
 

 




Tags > Rahul Raj Singh, Ali Merchant, Pratyusha Bannerjee, Amber Dhara, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Wonderland Musical Carnival, New Year Party,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top