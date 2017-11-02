TellyChakkar was the first one to report about Shashi Sumeet Productions coming up with a family comedy drama on Star Plus and it will is likely air on the weekend slot.

As per the latest developments, TV actor Rahul Lohani has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

According to our sources, Rahul is locked to play the character of an elder brother to the lead.

Rahul is better known as Bhola from Jabb Love Hua, he has earlier made his presence felt in shows like Mohe Rang De and Balika Vadhu on Colors and Gutar Gu 2 on SAB TV.

