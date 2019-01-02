News

Rahul Raj Singh booked for duping people at New Year party

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2019 06:31 PM

MUMBAI: Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, who was recently in the news for tying the knot with girlfriend Saloni Sharma, has been booked for duping people of lakhs of money.

The model–actor, according to media reports, hosted a New Year's party at a hotel in Juhu and promised that singer Ankit Tiwari would perform, but when he did not reach the venue, the guests were furious and vandalized the property.

Santacruz Police Station received a complaint by the hotel staff regarding the losses they suffered due to this turn of events. According to reports, the hotel suffered losses worth over Rs. 6 lakh.

An FIR was filed against Rahul for cheating.

However, the actor refuted the hotel’s allegations. He told a leading publication, ‘I am going to file a case against the hotel for duping me. I had paid Rs. 18 lakh for food and alcohol for at least 900 guests. However, the hotel stopped serving food after midnight...and the guests got enraged.’

According to another report by the publication, Rahul walked away from the event without settling the bill, which amounted to Rs. 7 lakh.

(Also read: Late Pratyusha Banerjee’s ex-boyfriend Rahul married)

Tags > Rahul Raj Singh, Pratyusha Banerjee, Saloni Sharma, Ankit Tiwari, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam on Kanpur Waale...

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam on Kanpur Waale Khuranas
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shaminn
Shaminn
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days