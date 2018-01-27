Rahul Ranaa bags a significant role in Discovery Jeet's 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi

Mumbai, 27 January 2018: TellyChakkar has always made it a point to keep its viewers updated with the latest and exclusive news and gossips. In the past, we had exclusively reported about Paras Raaja and Bobby Gil joining the cast of Contiloe Productions’ 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi which will be aired on Discovery Jeet from 12 February.

Now we are here to notify our audience with another update.

21 Sarfarosh: Saragarh, which will mark the return of Mukul Dev as an Afghani Phastun and Mohit Raina in a never-seen-before avatar, is set to welcome another actor.

Well, actor Rahul Ranaa, who has been part of popular soaps like Siya Ke Ram, Akabar Birbal, Vighanharta Ganesh and many more, will be seen playing a prominent role in the upcoming show.

Our sources inform us that the lad, who was also a part of the movie Wajah Tum Ho, will be seen portraying the character of Sepoy Kala Singh; brother of Sepoy Sunder Singh (Kamaljeet Rana). The two will be seen playing brothers who are not connected by blood but share an overly emotional bond with each other and are simply inseparable.

Talking about his character, Rahul said to TellyChakkar, “The role of Sepoy Kala Singh is not very different. I share a few similarities with the character and the bond between the two brothers is simply remarkable.”

Rahul further mentioned that he has shared screen space with Mohit Raina while playing the role of a villain in Colors’ Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat but this would be the first time that he would be working with Mukul Dev.

The actor is excited and hopes to receive positive response from the audience.

The actor is excited and hopes to receive positive response from the audience.