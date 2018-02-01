Rahul Sharma’s on-screen enemy is his best friend off-screen

While most shows on Indian television depict the social reality, some also indulge in fictionalising cultural and religious histories. One such show is Kaal Bhairav Rahasya on Star Bharat which showcases the mysteries and miracles of the deity, Kaal Bhairav.

The lead actor of the show, Rahul Sharma is doing a phenomenal job at playing the character. Like other things that look real on television but aren't, Rahul Sharma's equation with the dog, another main character, is also make-believe. While the duo are mortal enemies on the show, they are actually best of friends in real life.

The dog is named Oscar and is quite playful. Rahul loves to spend time with him when they're not shooting.

Isn't it adorable to find a paw-fect co-worker who goes on to become a best friend?

What do you think about Rahul Sharma?

Rahul said, “Oscar is everyone’s favourite on the set. Even though we are foes on screen but we bond really well off screen. I like to spend my time with him as he is my stress buster. He is a well-trained dog and that’s what I like the most about him. My bond with Oscar will be cherished all my life.”