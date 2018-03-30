Rahul Singh's 75 roles in Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal

Mumbai: Actor Rahul Singh says he has played 75 roles in the show Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal, and all the characters are close to his heart.

"Till now, I have played 75 roles in the show and I feel blessed because for an actor, it takes years to be able to experiment with so many characters. But for me, it has been possible with this show," Rahul said.

"All the characters have been close to my heart, but to name a few, Bholenath's character, postman's character, Hingraj Baba's character have been the most fun to play. Also, comedy runs in my blood. I understand the genre. Hence, it becomes easy to play different characters when you have passion for it," he added.

Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal airs on Star Bharat.

(Source: IANS)