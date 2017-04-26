Rahul to swap role with Preet in SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho

It’s a common thing to hear from a girl that her in-laws’ place should always be her priority post marriage.

SAB TV’s much loved comedy drama Dil Deke Dekho (Siddhant Vision Pvt. Ltd.) is all set to present a track revolving around the same issue that will act as an eye opener for the society.

Rahul (Abhishek Bajaj) believes in the fact that the bahus should always think more about her sasural than her mayka because when a girl gets married, her sasural becomes her family. He keeps having an argument over this with his wife Preet (Anju Jadhav).

Now, we hear that in the upcoming episodes, Rahul’s Daddu (Kanwaljit Singh) will think of a solution for this. He will ask Rahul to swap roles with Preet and stay at her house along with her for three days where he will have to perform all the tasks that Preet performs as a daughter in law.

Now Rahul will stay at Preet’s home and try to prove that it’s easy for a girl to forget her own family and accept the new one post wedding.

Interestingly, Preet will also stay there along with him in the house and she will call him ‘wifey’ for three days.

Will Rahul realize about the sacrifices that a girl has to do post her marriage?

Abhishek Bajaj, who is essaying the role of Rahul, has something to share with us. Read on -

He said, “Every person should watch this episode because it’s quite true. Every girl and family will relate to it and they will realize about the condition of girls once they visit their husband’s home after wedding.”

“It’s a must watch for every man because it’s a male dominated society and they hardly understand the condition and feelings of a girl; for them, it’s very easy to say that a girl can easily forget their maternal place post marriage. The upcoming episodes are going to be interesting and full of comedy. I am really looking forward to see how it goes,” he signed off.

Woah! Seems it would be a great fun. Isn’t it?