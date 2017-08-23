Birthdays are always special and they turn out to be extra special when surprises pour in from your best friends.

The good looking actor Rahulram Manchanda, who is currently seen on &TV’s Vani Rani produced by Essel Vision turned a year older yesterday and his birthday turned out to be very special.

Rahul’s best buddies, Deepti Sharma, Swati Jain and Akhlaque Khan, who have worked together in Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Karein, surprised him to make his b'day an awesome one.

Talking about his birthday celebrations, Rahul told Tellychakkar.com, “We all have been sharing an inseparable bond since then. Yesterday, Deepti asked me to come to her place post pack up. I thought, she must have planned to go out for dinner or chill with our friends but when I entered her house, I was quite surprised to see that she had decorated her house."

Elated by Deepti 's gesture, Rahul further elaborated, "She had also invited few of my other close friends like Swati, Akhlaque and Jatin Bhardwaj, the latter also happens to be my co-star in Vani Rani. I am beyond blessed to have friends like them who are now like my extended family.”

Have a fabulous year ahead Rahul.