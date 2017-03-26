Rai to enter Rajatava's house in a new avatar in Tobu Mone Rekho

Here we bring an update of the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla's Tobu Mone Rekho (Shree Venkatesh Films)!

Well, so far seen, upon seeing Rajatava (Farhan Imroze) pouring kerosene on his body, a stunned Supriya (Payel De) had calmed down and observing her behavior, a relaxed Rajatava had gone to drop Guriya and Gublai at school.

Now we hear, in the coming episode, it will be seen that after noticing Rajatava’s absence at home, Supriya will get paranoid. Eventually, Dolon will manage to calm her down by telling that Rajatava went to buy gift for her.

On the other hand, Rajatava will meet Rai (Pratyusha Paul) and for the first time they will get each other’s introduction. He will offer her the job of governess for Supriya.

Will Rai accept the offer?

Yes, she will. And she will enter Rajatava's house as a married woman.

Will Supriya accept Rai? Will Rai be able to secure love between Rajatava and Supriya? How will Rajatava handle the situation after Rai's entry in the house?

We tried to contact the actors for comments but could not reach them.

