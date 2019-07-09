Rain romance between Rohit and Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Love is in the air in popular leading soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Rohit is losing his heart to Sonakshi.



Once again, the couple comes across each other when Rohit visits the sets of Sonakshi's show to take his watch from her.



Amidst the heavy rains, Sonakshi is shooting a heartbreaking and emotional sequence for her TV serial Kahani Parvati Ki.



Rohit is mesmerized by Sonakshi's unseen side.



Simultaneously, Sonakshi's life is in danger.



Suddenly, the lights fall on Sonakshi, but before she can get hurt, Rohit runs and saves her.



The duo falls down together while Rohit tightly holds Sonakshi in his arms.



Rohit's protective side pleases Sonakshi, and they share a romantic eye-lock.



Rohit is lost in Sonakshi's eyes, and she feels blessed that he saved her in time.



It will be interesting to see how their love story begins.