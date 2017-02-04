Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

quickie
Jiya Shankar

I would like to get naughty with Shah Rukh Khan: Jiya Shankar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Raina to learn about Narsimha being Rishabh in Brahmarakshas

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2017 03:17 PM

Zee TV’s supernatural drama Brahmarakshas (Balaji Telefilms) is nearing its end.

As per the reports in media, the above fiction show is slated to air the last episode on 18 February paving way for the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

But before the show wraps up, the makers have promised to deliver dhamakedaar sequences to enthrall its viewers.

In the coming episode, the Narsimha will fight with the Brahmarakshas (Parag Tyagi) and cause destruction. The villagers will get terrified of this new beast without knowing that Narsimha means no harm and only wants to destroy the Brahmarakshas.

On the other hand, Raina (Krystle Dsouza) would wait for Rishabh (Aham Sharma) to return, with a jalta diya in her hand. It will come as a shock to her when she would realise that Narsimha is her own love, Rishabh.

If sources are to be believed, even when Raina will try to get Rishabh back, Narsimha would overpower his body. 

How will fate play a game on the lovers now?

We reached out to Aham and Krystle but they both remained unavailable to comment.

 

Tags > Brahmarakshas, Zee TV, Balaji Telefilms, Parag Tyagi, Aham Sharma, Krystle Dsouza,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest