Raina to learn about Narsimha being Rishabh in Brahmarakshas

Zee TV’s supernatural drama Brahmarakshas (Balaji Telefilms) is nearing its end.

As per the reports in media, the above fiction show is slated to air the last episode on 18 February paving way for the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

But before the show wraps up, the makers have promised to deliver dhamakedaar sequences to enthrall its viewers.

In the coming episode, the Narsimha will fight with the Brahmarakshas (Parag Tyagi) and cause destruction. The villagers will get terrified of this new beast without knowing that Narsimha means no harm and only wants to destroy the Brahmarakshas.

On the other hand, Raina (Krystle Dsouza) would wait for Rishabh (Aham Sharma) to return, with a jalta diya in her hand. It will come as a shock to her when she would realise that Narsimha is her own love, Rishabh.

If sources are to be believed, even when Raina will try to get Rishabh back, Narsimha would overpower his body.

How will fate play a game on the lovers now?

We reached out to Aham and Krystle but they both remained unavailable to comment.