Raj Bedi bags Ullu App’s The Others

MUMBAI: Ullu App has been successfully presenting entertaining series on different genres. The digital platform is all set to bring another exciting series.



TellyChakkar has reported that Ayman Production is launching a new web-show titled The Others on the app. We mentioned that Kumkum Bhagya fame Leena Jumani; the handsome Rohan Gandotra, who was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2; and Amitt Singh, who has been part of TV shows namely Dil Sambhal Ja Zara, Shapath, and Police Factor, have been roped in to play the leads.



Now, we have heard that actor and model Raj Bedi, who participated in Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in the year 2011, has bagged the series. He will have a pivotal role to play.



The Others is the love story of an actress and a journalist. Leena will be seen as a superstar Jasmine, and Amitt will be seen playing Madhur, a journalist. The story has many twists and turns with some jaw-dropping suspense. Rohan will have an interesting and significant role to play.



We could not get through to Raj for a comment.



We will be back with more updates on the show. Stay tuned!