Raj Bhattacharyya turns a year older today

Time to sing the birthday song for Raj Bhattacharyya!

Raj, who acted in the Bengali daily Dweep Jwele Jai and currently seen in Aamar Durga and Debipokkho, turned a year older today (9 March).

When Tellychakkar.com wished the actor and quizzed about his birthday plans, he said, “Thank you so much. I have no birthday plans. I am busy with shooting. My shoot will wrap up in the night. After that I will spend some quality time with my family. My family is busy preparing some delicious dishes for me at home.”

“My friends have demanded for a party. I hope to throw it soon at some club,” he added with a smile.

Who was the first one to wish you? He answered, “Messages have poured in via Facebook and WhatsApp even before the clock struck 12. But the most interesting part is I was busy shooting for Aamar Durga; we wrapped up at 12. And exactly at 12 am, I received the call from my wife. She was the first one to wish me.”

Talking about that one thing that he traditionally follows on birthdays, he shared, “Earlier, I used to begin the day by touching the feet of my parents but now, due to work, I am staying here, so, I am unable to follow this tradition. It has been four years that I have been shooting even on birthdays.”

He continued, “Apart from this, every year on this day, I provide lunch and sweets to the children of our orphanage.”

When asked if he has earned anything great from the past year and if he has set any goals for the New Year, he quipped, “Every new day, I am getting something new like experiences, people’s love, work… I haven’t set any goals as such but one goal which always remains is to be able to do good work.”

Lastly, we asked him about his birthday wishes to which the actor said, “My wishes are: My father and mother must remain healthy and fit, I want to remain happy with everyone and be able to do good work.”

Tellychakkar.com wishes Raj a healthy and successful life ahead.