Raj Kundra’s Unique Nickname for Shilpa Shetty Kundra

02 Mar 2018 04:00 PM

The upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2 will see Rani Mukherjee, Team CID- Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava with Urvashi Rautela dance and groove with the contestants on the show. 

Viewers will be entertained to another level this Saturday and Sunday where the celebrity guests talk about their memories and the contestants as usual put up an outstanding performance.

  
 
It was revealed on the show that judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband Raj Kundra calls her ‘BBC.’ After an enthralling performance of contestant Akash Thapa and Guru Vivek on the song ‘Kal ho Na Ho,’ which was based on social media controlling people’s lives, the actress said that her husband thinks she is technologically backward.

A source from the set informs, "Akash Thapa’s performance resonated with most of the members on the show and the viewers will also agree to a certain extent. Shilpa Shetty Kundra who puts up some great pictures and videos on her social media pages effortlessly, spoke about how her husband once funnily gave her a nickname, ‘BBC’ (Born before computers) as she is technologically backward. But now, the actress is known to use her social media platform to slay her looks and keep up with the happening around her.”

 
 
