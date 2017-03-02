Raj Singh to enter Colors’ Karamphal Data Shani

Actor Raj Singh will soon enter Colors’ popular show, Karamphal Data Shani (Swastik Productions). After Tashan-E-Ishq, he will be seen in a completely new avatar, that of Chandra Dev.

For the first time, Chandra Dev will be such a precise character and will be presented in a new way, is what we hear.

As per credible sources, “Raj has already started shoot, and his track of Chandra Dev will give the show light-hearted moments.”

We buzzed Raj, but he remained unavailable for comments.

Watch this space for more updates.