Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

quickie
Ekroop Bedi

I want to go on a quickie date with SRK: Ekroop Bedi

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Raj Singh to enter Colors’ Karamphal Data Shani

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2017 01:10 PM

Actor Raj Singh will soon enter Colors’ popular show, Karamphal Data Shani (Swastik Productions). After Tashan-E-Ishq, he will be seen in a completely new avatar, that of Chandra Dev. 

For the first time, Chandra Dev will be such a precise character and will be presented in a new way, is what we hear. 

As per credible sources, “Raj has already started shoot, and his track of Chandra Dev will give the show light-hearted moments.”

We buzzed Raj, but he remained unavailable for comments. 

Watch this space for more updates.

Tags > Raj Singh, Colors, Karamphal Data Shani, Swastik Productions, Chandra Dev,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top