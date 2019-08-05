Raj Singh Suryavanshi joins the cast of &Tv’s Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting breaking news about your favourite stars and shows. Now, we have some exciting news for our readers.

We had earlier reported about Sarika Bahroliya joining Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari as the main lead. Now, Raj Singh Suryavanshi will be joining the cast. The actor confirmed that he is a part of the show but did not divulge further details. He was last seen in Colors' serial Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.



The promo of the Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari has already been launched and is receiving a positive response from television lovers. The TV show promises a full dose of entertainment and will premiere on 27th August on &TV.