Raj: the new Tappu of Taarak Mehta: Can he re-live Bhavya’s legacy?

The only thing constant is change: a clichéd phrase but applicable in day to day life. With passing time, preferences and aspirations vary, leading to decisions which are progressive for some while heart breaking for others.

SAB TV’s cult comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms), apart from being a modern television marvel stemming success from precise writing and impeccable performances of the motley cast, has been an epitome of bonhomie and team work.

The feeling continues to be the same, however, no matter the strength of bind, cracks show up every now and then, allowing particles of discontentment float in the air.

It’s commendable that the core team has stuck together for years in the otherwise fickle television business, inspite of parallel faces making an exit on and off.

This time, however, a pillar from the core has made a shift, shaking the foundation (lightly) and we are talking about the very popular Bhavya Gandhi aka the famous Tappu of Tappu Sena.

Tappu Sena and its adventures are synonymous to some ancient fables where kid wonders achieve great feats emerging triumphant over all odds. Tappu and his gang are relatable characters connecting with children who share similar passion and exuberance.

Bhavya as Tappu has won accolades and critical acclaim and we must accede that he lived the part like no other.

Now, a grown up Tappu, who has been part of Taarak since childhood, has decided to map unchartered territories, fly high on new wings of passion.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar, Bhavya mentioned that his role thinned with passing time, leaving him creatively pauper coaxing him to move out.

His decision has sent shockwaves among fans and admirers of Taarak and if sources are to be believed, has miffed Producer Asit Modi as well. Asit, immensely attached to his baby project, sees dismay in exit of any actor.

“Asitji is an emotional person and when someone leaves, he gets upset. Bhavya has been with the show for years, he moving out is always a saddening,” shares a source.

But as they say, the show must go on!!!

Taarak continues and so does Tappu, the character, to be enacted henceforth by newbie Raj Anadkat.

Raj, at first look, exudes promise and determination, however he has some big shoes to fill.

Expectations to carry on the legacy are high and comparisons are inevitable. He is a novice in television space and will be exposed to millions of prying eyes the moment he dons the Tappu avatar.

Will he fly or flip? Will he crumble under pressure or pack a punch from day one? Will he survive the media glare?

Raj definitely would need support and hand holding of Asit and his creative team, initial push and motivation to shoot off the runway with élan.

We wish Raj success in Taarak and to the old Tappu, “go win the world”.