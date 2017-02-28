Raja to MARRY Naina in Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani

Zee TV’s popular show Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorigins and Invictus T Mediaworks) will see a dramatic high point that will unite Raja (Sarrtaj Gill) and Naina (Eisha Singh).

Yes, you heard it right!! In a surprising turn of events, loyal fans of the show will see Raja marrying a crippled Naina!!

OMG!!

As per the ongoing track, Vijay (Suyyash Rai) has kidnapped Naina, as per the plan of Laila (Aleeza Khan).

The coming episode will see major drama with Vijay trying to molest Naina.

Though Naina will be saved, she will face a health setback with her getting crippled!!

This will be when an emotional Raja will decide to wed Naina.

As per sources, “The coming episodes will be a visual treat with Raja carrying Naina in his arms and marrying around burning furniture. In this way, Raja’s impulsive decision will result in him marrying Naina.”

Aww!!

When contacted, Sarrtaj and Eisha were busy in their shoot.

Watch this space for more updates.