News

Rajaa Beta actor Rrahul Sudhir reveals the reason behind the extra ‘R’ in his name

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2019 10:02 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Rrahul Sudhir is making his television debut with the Zee TV’s Rajaa Beta. He will be seen essaying the role of a young, highly qualified gynecologist, Vedant Tripathi. The show, produced by Sobo Films, is the story of Vedant, who was adopted in his early childhood into the Tripathi family. Being orphaned at birth, he wasn’t fortunate enough to have the relationships the rest of us inherit at birth. He constantly finds ways and means of giving back to a family that never truly considers him their own.

Before making his TV debut, Rrahul had featured in popular web-series Twisted 2 in the lead role.

Many celebrities have changed their names. One of them is Rrahul. As we know, Rrahul adds extra ‘R’ in his name.

When we asked the actor the reason behind the change in his name, he shared, ‘My cousin who knows numerology told my family that I am not good looking, creative, or talented. He asked them why I wanted to become an actor. So my family asked for a solution, and she recommended that I add an extra ‘R’ in my name.’

On bagging the show, Rrahul shared, ‘I think every male actor would like to be part of the show like Rajaa Beta, and luckily, I am the one. In the past also, I have received many offers, but they were not that appealing.’

Tags > Rrahul Sudhir, Rajaa Beta, Zee TV, Twisted 2, Vedant Tripathi, TV debut, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days