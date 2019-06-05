THIS is Rajat Tokas’ most favourite scene of his career

MUMBAI: Rajat Tokas is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of several historical shows. He is known for his portrayal of Prithviraj Chauhan in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Akbar in Jodha Akbar, and Chandragupta Maurya in Chandra Nandini. He was last seen as Vikrant in Colors TV's supernatural revenge drama, Naagin 3.

The actor has often been asked to name a scene from his show that holds a special place in his heart. Finally, he took to social media to give his answer. He shared a video clip from his show, ChandraNandin, wherein his character Raja Chandragupta Maurya can be seen pulling heavy weights.

He captioned the video as, "Often, I’m asked that which is fav moment from all the shows that I have done, While I don’t have a specific response to this baffling question, coz all that I have done or will do, will stay next to my heart and soul. being the most important part of my life, I can say that have cherished every second of my professional life. Particularly in this scene, that’s being created by blood sweat and tears, holds a special place in that category. If not number one spot at least it’s in top ten.one can see , it ain’t the physical rather emotional pain I am enduring in it ....#ChandraNandni."

