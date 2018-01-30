Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Rajdeep Gupta QUITS Star Bharat's Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
30 Jan 2018 07:02 PM

Kolkata, 30 January 2018: Star Bharat's newly launched show Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki witnesses its first exit.

For those who liked watching the renowned Bengali actor Rajdeep Gupta on the show won't be too happy to know that he has decided to call it quits with this show.

It is confirmed that the actor is no longer a part of Blues Productions' Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.

The Hindi serial, a remake of the popular Bengali serial Bhojo Gobindo, saw him playing the role of Ravi, elder brother of the female lead and in an earlier interview with us the actor had shared that he found his character to be different from the previous roles he played.

(Also Read: My character in Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki is scared of his wife: Rajdeep)

However, it seems suddenly things took a different turn.

Well, according to a reliable source, the actor has opted out of the show owing to some professional and personal reasons. We hear that his last day of shoot was on Friday (26 January).     

When TellyChakkar contacted Rajdeep for a confirmation, he said “no comments.”

Stay hooked to this space for exclusive updates from TellyChakkar

Tags > Rajdeep Gupta, Star Bharat, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, Vishal Vashishtha, Bhojo Gobindo, Bengali serial, Bengali serial,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Siddharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpai grace Sony TV...

Siddharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpai grace Sony TV's Super Dancer
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days