Is Rajeev Khandelwal playing with the emotions?

Wondering what are we hinting at?

Don’t be surprised guys! The handsome hunk Rajeev Khandelwal isn’t breaking hearts; he is trying to understand human emotions through a new reality show ‘Juzzbaat’.

Yes, after six long years, Rajeev is again donning the hat of host with this new show Juzzbaat. It is said to be a chat show for Zee TV produced by Sandiip Sikcand featuring celebrities from Bollywood, TV and sports.

Rajeev’s last stint on TV was with Sony TV’s Reporters and the last show that he hosted was Sacch Ka Saamna.  

Rajeev is not the only Bollywood personality who will be returning to small screen. Here is more for you to know...

Salman Khan

As we know, the dabangg Salman Khan will soon be back with viewers’ most favourite game show Dus Ka Dum with season 3 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Madhuri Dixit

The list doesn’t end here, as per media reports, the reigning queen Madhuri Dixit is also set to judge a new dance reality show, Dance Deewane for Colors. The show is expected to air in June and auditions with kick start from May.

Sonali Bendre

Zee TV is rolling out the third season of India's Best Dramebaaz and the channel has once again roped in Sonali Bendre.

What do you think of Rajeev Khandelwaal?

 

Let’s await for more big names entering small screen! 

