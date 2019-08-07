Rajeev Khandelwal says THIS about returning to TV

MUMBAI: Rajeev Khandelwal is a powerhouse of talent who has worked in television shows as well as films. He made his debut with the show Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat and then went on to feature in soaps like Kahiin To Hoga, Time Bomb 9/11, and Left Right Left to name a few.



The actor garnered appreciations for his performance in films like Aamir, Table No 21, Samrat & Co, Shaitan etc. On the small screen, Rajeev was last seen in 2015 show Reporters, post which fans have been eager to see his return to TV. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Pranaam and in an interview with BollywoodLife, Rajeev opened up about doing a serial in near future. Clearing the air about his future plans, Rajeev told the portal that he is open to doing a finite series over an infinite one. The actor added that a lot of daily soaps are made to run for a longer time and he cannot do that.