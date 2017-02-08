Rajeev Khandelwal set to return to small screen with Life OK show?

Television medium is riveting!!!

Pushed and heckled in the competitive space, the battle to be numero uno, act as a catalyst for the content creators to go the extra mile to emerge victorious in the proverbial survival of the fittest.

The digital medium has sunk its teeth and marking its territory (widening it) with each passing day.

Major and burgeoning broadcasters are juggling ideas to hit on the magic formula to usher in audiences in droves.

Indian television has deep roots in feminist ideas and its pioneers have always been the bahus.

Throw in a naagin and a chudail and TRPs rocket like the Chandrayaan.

However, doing a volte-face is Star Network’s Life OK, which has decided to go all macho and scurried concepts hinging on male interests.

Nice move? Only time will tell as the say...fortune favours the brave and unique.

Now, on similar lines, Rowdy Rascals has been working on a gritty and grungy idea which will revolve around the dark contours of drugs business.

The leads will play cops from the narcotics department.

The endeavour has been in the making since quite some time now and the initial pilot was shot with Shaleen Malhotra and Jennifer Winget as the protagonists.

Things did not shape up and the casting fell apart.

Our credible sources have sent a tip off that television biggie, veteran and heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal has been sounded off to play the titular role and the light at the end of tunnel looks bright, not bleak. A pilot has been shot and submitted to the channel.

Rajeev, last seen in Reporters on Sony TV, rose to fame as Sujal in Kahin to Hoga and is an oscillator between big screen and TV space.

His return would certainly earn eyeballs and lend the concept required gravitas and perceptional grandeur.

Armed with this nugget of info, we rang up Rajeev, who sounded rickety and on seeking clarity on the development said: “I have nothing to do with TV. I am not part of any Life OK show.”

With this repartee, we crosschecked with our sources who stuck to their guns and thus we decided to publish the story.

Tellychakkar.com also connected with Rowdy Rascals proprietor Anirban Bhattacharya, who forwarded the query to co producer (Rowdy) Amar Deb.

We sent a text to Amar but he did not reply till the time of putting the article to bed.

On receiving any revert from the makers, we would update the space in a jiffy.

Rajeev's return would indeed mean some good watch on Indian television.