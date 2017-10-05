Television actor Rajeev Paul was one of the most discussed contestants during his season in the Bigg Boss house. Paul’s alleged closeness with Sana, his animosity with Imam and his estranged relationship with his ex-wife Delnaaz, made him an apt Bigg Boss participant.

The season 11 of the controversial show is back and even after five years, Paul is remembered for his stint in the reality show. TellyChakkar.com exclusively got in touch with the actor who is soon set to comeback on TV screens with JiJi Maa.

The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki fame actor is an avid follower of Bigg Boss. “I have always been an avid follower of the show. Except my own season, I have watched every edition of Bigg Boss. I follow it to the T.”

The actor further predicts the winner and top three finalist of the show. He added, “I can make the prediction right now, I can predict who the winner is. I’ll tell you the top three finalists it has to be Hina, Hiten and the Splitsvilla guy Priyank Sharma. Take it from me in writing; we’ll talk in January (when the finale is scheduled). Out of everyone I think Hina has the strong chance to win the show.” He further continued, “I have always predicted the winner. Now it’s just 3 episodes so let’s see. I’m not a jyotish it is just the gut feeling.”

Talking about the show Rajeev said it’s too early to review the show. “It has hardly been three episodes, you can’t really say who will turn out to be what.”

Out of all the seasons, Rajeev’s season had one of the most notorious inmates, Imam Siddique. On him Paul commented, “I don’t think you need people like Imam and Baba. If someone turns out to be like them then I don’t want to comment.

Well, it will be interesting to see if paul’s predictions come true. We will surely talk to him during the finale. What do you guys think? Who will be the top three finalist of show? Comment below.