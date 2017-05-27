Rajeev, Samta and Melissa in Garima Productions' next

Garima Productions helmed by Ashwni Dhir is known for getting shows which are distinctive and has social message to it.

After presenting few comedy dramas like Chidiya Ghar, Neeli Chatri Waale, Krishan Kanhaiya and others on small screen, the above production house is gearing up to bring a new show on the upcoming channel Happii.

As per our sources, it will be a political satire on a north Indian family. The show will focus on current affairs and issues.

The role of the politician will be played by famous comedian Rajiv Nigam, and Satrangi Sasural fame Samta Sagar will play his wife. The family will also have a glamorous looking Sali named Malai, that would be played by Neeli Chatri fame Melissa Pais.

When we called Melissa, she shared, “It’s too early to speak to the project.”

We could not get through Rajiv and Samta for their comment.

The actors have already created bank of few episodes. The channel is expected to launch in the month of June (2017).