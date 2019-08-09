Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa clear the air on speculations of trouble in their relation

MUMBAI: Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa recently made headlines for their wedding. The love birds tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Goa in the presence of family and friends. Their pictures were all over social media and the duo looked adorable together as a newly married couple.

However, later, the couple made headlines when they unfollowed each other on social media. Rumours got rife when their fans started displaying their concerns online and after that Charu even posted cryptic posts on her Instagram page. Not only that, previously there were pictures of the couple flooding on their pages and recently, there were only individual pictures of the duo. Some users in the comments section even mentioned that Rajeev is blocking all those who are asking about the misunderstanding between the couple.

But, it seems all is well now. Charu has posted some lovey dovey pictures with Rajeev and captioned them as, "Itni si baat hai mujhe Tum se pyaar hai..."

Take a look below: