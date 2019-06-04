News

Rajeev Siddhartha and Vikram Kochhar in ZEE5’s Raid

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
04 Jun 2019 05:58 PM

MUMBAIIt’s raining breaking news on TellyChakkar.

We are back with some interesting update from the digital world.

Earlier in the day, we reported about Aashim Gulati and Veer Rajwant Singh being roped in for Zoom Studios' upcoming web series titled The Holiday

(Read hereAashim Gulati and Veer Rajwant Singh bag Zoom Studios The Holiday).

Now, we have some interesting updates from ZEE5’s upcoming web-series titled Raid.

As per our sources, Bekaboo fame Rajeev Siddhartha and Sumit Sambhal Lega fame Vikram Kochar have been roped in for the project.

Raid on ZEE5 will be produced by Nandita Das and Subodh Maskara.

We couldn’t reach out to the actors and producers for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Rajeev Siddhartha, Vikram Kochhar, ZEE5’s, Aashim Gulati, Veer Rajwant Singh, Zoom Studios, web series, Sumit Sambhal Lega, Nandita Das, Subodh Maskara, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia

past seven days