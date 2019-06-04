Rajeev Siddhartha and Vikram Kochhar in ZEE5’s Raid

MUMBAI: It’s raining breaking news on TellyChakkar.
Earlier in the day, we reported about Aashim Gulati and Veer Rajwant Singh being roped in for Zoom Studios' upcoming web series titled The Holiday
Now, we have some interesting updates from ZEE5’s upcoming web-series titled Raid.
As per our sources, Bekaboo fame Rajeev Siddhartha and Sumit Sambhal Lega fame Vikram Kochar have been roped in for the project.
Raid on ZEE5 will be produced by Nandita Das and Subodh Maskara.
